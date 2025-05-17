DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Cricket / Rohit Sharma’s parents, wife break down at unveiling of his stand at Wankhede Stadium

Rohit Sharma’s parents, wife break down at unveiling of his stand at Wankhede Stadium

With moist eyes and an emotionally charged voice, Rohit escorted his parents onto the stage
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:49 PM May 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) Chief Sharad Pawar, Cricketer Rohit Sharma, his wife Ritika Sajdeh and others at the naming ceremony of the stands at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. ANI Photo
Advertisement

Cricket star Rohit Sharma in a heartwarming ceremony on Friday thanked his family as a stand at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium was unveiled in his name. With moist eyes and an emotionally charged voice, Rohit escorted his parents onto the stage, acknowledging the sacrifices they made to help him pursue his cricketing dreams.

Advertisement

“It is going to be even more special, to have my family here – parents, brother, wife. I am grateful and thankful for whatever they have sacrificed for me,” said Rohit at the ceremony organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

Advertisement

The event saw Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis join Rohit and his parents to officially unveil the ‘Rohit Sharma Stand,’ amidst fireworks and confetti. Ritika, Rohit’s wife, stood beside him, beaming with joy.

The 38-year-old reflected on what the moment meant to him, describing it as a childhood dream come true.

Advertisement

“As a kid growing up, I wanted to play for Mumbai, for India. To have my name among the greats of the game, I cannot express it in words,” he said.

Rohit, who has retired from Test and T20I cricket but continues to play ODIs, added that the occasion held even greater meaning because it happened while he was still an active player.

“It will be surreal when I play on 21st (for Mumbai Indians in the IPL) and have a stand here, it will be special when I represent the country here,” he added, hinting at his desire to play another ODI at the Wankhede.

The Wankhede Stadium holds special significance for Rohit, being the grounds where his cricketing journey began.

“You try to achieve a lot of milestones, but something like this is really special. Wankhede is an iconic stadium and so many memories have been made here,” said Rohit.

The cricket star also thanked former BCCI president Sharad Pawar and CM Devendra Fadnavis for making the occasion memorabl. Both Pawar and another former India skipper Ajit Wadekar were also honoured with stadium stands named after them.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper