Sanju Samson defends bowlers, rues Tilak Varma’s dismissal after India lose to West Indies

Sanju Samson on Wednesday defended India's bowlers after their 24-run defeat to the West Indies in the fourth T20, saying the emerging pacers will improve with experience while identifying Tilak Varma's dismissal as the turning point of their failed chase.

India were bowled out for 223 in 19.3 overs after the West Indies posted 247 for three, with Shai Hope smashing an unbeaten 102 off 50 balls and Keemo Paul claiming a five-wicket haul to level the five-match series 2-2.

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Samson said India has no replacement for the rested Jasprit Bumrah, describing the pace spearhead as a once-in-a-generation bowler, but backed the emerging fast bowlers to improve with experience and opportunities.

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"He is a once-in-a-generation bowler, and we are very lucky to have him. But we also have some really good talent coming through. Arshdeep has been doing a great job, and the way Prince Yadav has bowled in the last few games has been very impressive.

"We have some really good quality talent, and the more we play them and back them, the more matches we give them, the better they will become," Samson said.

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India's bowling struggled to contain the West Indies, with Mayank Yadav and Arshdeep Singh conceding 52 runs each in their four overs. Arshdeep was also struck on the left bicep by a short delivery from Shamar Joseph in the final over of India's chase and left the field after receiving medical attention.

Samson praised Hope for his match-defining knock, saying the West Indies skipper had batted with control.

"He has been playing really well, and we need to respect what he has been doing. He has been playing some really good cricketing shots without taking too many risks.

"We have to give him credit for the way he is batting, and we are definitely working on how to respond to him in every game," he said.

Samson said Hyderabad's conditions offered good bounce and were conducive to high-scoring T20 cricket.

"Coming to Hyderabad, we know we get good bounce on the track and that the games can be high-scoring. That has been a constant feature of this series." He cited the Lucknow game, where the surface offered assistance to bowlers, as an example of how batting plans need to change according to conditions.

"When you are playing on a high-scoring ground, you have to go into fifth gear from ball one. But if you are playing on a surface where the scores are around 160-170, like in the Lucknow game, where there was something in the wicket, your plans change accordingly.

"You cannot always play the same kind of cricket. You have to assess the conditions, the bounce and the situation," Samson said.

Chasing 248, India made a blistering start through Samson, who smashed 56 off 23 balls, including six fours and four sixes, as the hosts raced to 60 without loss in four overs.

However, Keemo Paul struck twice in the fifth over to remove Samson and Ishan Kishan, before the West Indies tightened their grip on the contest.

Samson said the dismissal of Tilak, who scored 43 off 25 deliveries, proved decisive as India were still in contention at that stage.

"I think the turning point was when Tilak got out. As I said, we were cruising along nicely. Reddy and Tilak were putting the bowlers under pressure and batting really well."

Samson also backed Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma, saying one match should not overshadow their performances at the top of the order.

"I think Ishan and Abhishek Sharma are two of the best batters in the world at the top of the order. You cannot really ask for more from them. One game (not scoring) is fine."

Samson acknowledged the visitors' performance ahead of Saturday's series decider in Bengaluru.

"We are 2-2 now, and everything comes down to the game in Bengaluru. We are very charged up and want to go out there and compete against them. West Indies have been playing some really good cricket, and you have to give them credit for coming to India and dominating in two games," he said.