Sanju Samson dropped from Zimbabwe T20s; maiden call-ups for Yash, Ashok, Prabhsimran

World Cup winning wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson was on Monday omitted from India’s squad for the three T20s in Zimbabwe later this month while the selectors handed maiden call-up to pacers Yash Thakur and Ashok Sharma.

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India will tour Zimbabwe for three T20s on July 23, 25 and 27 and the matches will be played at Harare.

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Samson was replaced with teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the second T20I against England in the ongoing five-match series.

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The Kerala batter courted three successive failures - twice against Ireland and in the opening T20I against England at Durham.

In his place, the selection panel led by Ajit Agarkar brought in Punjab wicketkeeper batter Prabhsimran Singh, another maiden entrant to the squad.

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Express pacer Mayank Yadav too made a return to the squad for the first time since 2024.

For the three ODIs against England, the selectors replaced the injured Nitish Kumar Reddy with Shivam Dube.

India’s squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarathy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (WK).

India’s updated ODI squad vs England

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Dube.