Shafali Verma Wins ICC Women’s Player of the Month for November After Heroic World Cup Final Performance

India’s Shafali Verma has been named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for November, following her decisive all-round performance in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 final against South Africa.

Advertisement

Verma played a pivotal role in India’s historic maiden World Cup triumph, producing a fluent 87 off 78 balls and claiming crucial wickets in the summit clash. Her outstanding contribution earned her the Player of the Match award and sealed India’s place among only the fourth team to lift the coveted Women’s World Cup trophy.

Advertisement

Drafted into the squad as a late replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal, the 21-year-old delivered on the biggest stage. According to the ICC website, her 87 is the highest score by an Indian opener in a Women’s World Cup final.

Advertisement

Her aggressive knock, coupled with a record 100-run opening partnership with Smriti Mandhana, powered India to a formidable 298/7 in the title encounter.

Shafali’s impact extended beyond the bat. She struck twice in successive overs during South Africa’s chase, dismissing Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp, and finished with impressive figures of 2/36 from seven overs, breaking key partnerships at crucial moments.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the achievement, Verma said, “My first ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup experience didn’t go as I expected, but it ended far better than I could have ever wished or imagined.”

“I’m grateful that I could contribute to the team’s success in the final and be part of making history by winning the World Cup for the first time in front of a home crowd. I’m truly honoured to be named the Women’s Player of the Month for November. I dedicate this award to my teammates, coaches, family and everyone who has supported my journey. We win and lose as a team; the same goes for this award,” she added.

The accolade caps a remarkable comeback for Shafali, who was earlier dropped from India’s ODI squad before returning to domestic cricket to regain form and earn her World Cup recall.

Her November heroics not only underlined her resurgence but also highlighted her growing big-match temperament, cementing her place at the heart of India’s historic World Cup triumph.