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Home / Cricket / Shami helped me a lot when I joined Indian dressing room: Bowling coach Morkel

Shami helped me a lot when I joined Indian dressing room: Bowling coach Morkel

Former South Africa pacer says Shami helped him understand the team's philosophy and 'Indian language'

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PTI
Wellington, Updated At : 10:31 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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India's Mohammed Shami during a cricket Test match. AP/PTI file
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Mohammed Shami's presence in the Indian dressing room during his early days as bowling coach helped him understand the team's philosophy and "Indian language", former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel said on former's decision to retire from Test cricket.

Morkel joined Indian team as bowling coach in 2024 as a part of head coach Gautam Gambhir's coaching set-up.

While Morkel didn't work with Shami in the Test format, he did briefly get a chance to work with him in early 2025 during ICC Champions Trophy which was Bengal speedster's last appearance in India jersey.

"Yeah, I was quite fortunate when I first started with the group for Shami to be a part of the team. You know, highly skillful player, a quality guy to have around in the group. And I was quite lucky when I joined for him to bring sort of the Indian language into the dressing room. He helped me quite a lot. So a sad day to see him go,” Morkel told host broadcasters 'Sony Sports' during a pre-match interview.

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Shami had taken 462 international wickets across formats including 229 in Tests and 206 in ODIs.

Shami however will continue to play white ball cricket for Bengal and in IPL for some more time. Morkel is happy that Shami is still playing domestic cricket with a lot of intensity.

"I mean, he's still bowling a lot of overs back home and it's still great to see," Morkel said.

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