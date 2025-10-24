Shifting into top gear

After three consecutive defeats, the Indian women’s team pulled off a 53-run (DLS) win against New Zealand to qualify for the semifinals of the ICC Women’s World Cup.

Advertisement

The ‘vibe’ at DY Patil Stadium, which the Indian coach had talked about on the eve of the match, worked wonders for the Indian batters as openers Pratika Rawal (122 off 134 balls, with 13 boundaries and two sixes) and Smriti Mandhana (109 off 95 balls, with 10 boundaries and four sixes) went on a rampage. The duo raised the highest opening partnership (212 runs) ever recorded in the World Cup for India, despite making the slowest start in the ongoing tournament.

Advertisement

From 40 runs in the first 10 overs, the Indian batters touched 340 (in the revised 49 overs) — the best total in the tournament’s history. However, the target was again revised to 325 from 44 overs after rain halted the play twice in the evening. The previous best was 330 against Australia, set earlier in the tournament.

Advertisement

Jemimah Rodrigues, who was dropped in the last match, took over the momentum after the 34th over. Her 55-ball 76, with 11 boundaries, was enough to take India to a formidable total.

New Zealand’s last two matches were washed out due to heavy rain. Their chase against India began after a 90-minute wait due to rain. When the chase started, the Kiwis lost openers Georgia Plimmer (30) and Suzie Bates (1) within the first 10 overs.

Advertisement

Bates fell to Kranti Gaud, while Plimmer was removed by Renuka Singh. The senior pacer gave India another breakthrough, bowling out skipper Sophie Devine (6) as New Zealand struggled at 59/3.

Thereafter, the New Zealand innings had some important partnerships, but given the mammoth task, even those couldn’t avert their defeat. Amelia Kerr (45) and Brooke Halliday (81) recorded a 56-run stand. Sneh Rana accounted for Kerr.

Maddy Green then shared a 39-run partnership with Halliday before she was dismissed by Rawal to further reduce the side to 154/5. Halliday and Isabella Gaze (65 not out) extended the total with a 72-run stand. Shree Charani dismissed Halliday to all but end the game.

Brief scores: India: 340/3 in 49 overs (Rawal 122, Mandhana 109, Rodrigues 76); New Zealand: 271/8 in 44 overs (Halliday 81, Gaze 65*; Renuka 2/25)