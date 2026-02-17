Shoaib Akhtar makes embarrassing U-turn in less than 24 hours after calling PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi 'illiterate'

Pakistan pace great Shoaib Akhtar made a swift reversal of his remarks aimed at PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, less than 24 hours after criticising him on an Indian news channel.

During an appearance on ABP News following India’s 61-run dominating win over Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash, Akhtar launched a scathing attack on the team and cricket administration.

He described Naqvi as “incompetent and illiterate,” questioning his suitability for the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman’s role. However, when he later featured on a Pakistani news channel, the former pacer attempted to distance himself from those comments and clarify his stance.

As reported by NDTV, Akhtar said on Pakistan's ARY News that his use of the words “incompetent and jaahil (illiterate)” was not specifically directed at Mohsin Naqvi, whom he referred to as “bhai.”

He maintained that his remarks were meant in a broader sense about the state of the game in Pakistan.

“The words ‘incompetent and jaahil (illiterate)’ that I used were not meant for Mohsin Naqvi bhai. It looked like I said those words for him. The incompetency topic I spoke about was from a broader perspective: that such a person can destroy any institution. My hint was not towards Mohsin Naqvi (said while fumbling repeatedly) but the top brass that is running international cricket. But the television channel twisted it.

“In the same programme, I also said that we should not say wrong things about Mohsin Naqvi, he is a good guy. He wants to help Pakistan cricket but does not get the right advice,” Akhtar said.

The former Pakistan pacer, however, admitted that he is indeed angry with Naqvi, though not over his administrative handling of the PCB, but for reversal on a proposed boycott stance against India during the T20 World Cup.

“I am angry with him as he took a stand but did not stick with it. The entire community was with him. He could have asked me about taking the U-turn,” he added.

What Akhtar said earlier after India’s thumping win over Pakistan

In his conversation on ABP News, Akhtar had openly questioned Mohsin Naqvi’s credentials to lead the PCB.

“If you make me the chairman of a channel, how would I know how to run it? Now there is a person who does not know, and he is the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. So what can be done now? How will the team function like this?” he had said.

He further added, “Do you know what the biggest crime in the world is? Giving a big job to an incompetent and illiterate person.”

Meanwhile, Akhtar also questioned the suitability of Babar Azam in the T20 format and raised concerns over the fitness of Shaheen Afridi.

“Shaheen is not fit. He is not able to bowl over 125 kmph. Secondly, Babar Azam is not going to deliver until you play him as an opener. He is of no use in the middle order. This format is not made for him.

“Shadab is also an unusual choice, I do not understand it. I do not think we are compatible against India. They are playing a cricket that is 50 years ahead of us,” he said.

On Sunday, Ishan Kishan blended brute power with silken finesse in a breathtaking half-century before Jasprit Bumrah tore through Pakistan’s top order with menacing precision, powering India to a commanding 61-run win and a Super Eight berth in the T20 World Cup.