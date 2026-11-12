Shreyas Iyer in focus on ODI captaincy debut as modified India look to seal series

Shreyas Iyer will have a point to prove with the bat on his ODI captaincy debut as both India and New Zealand look to offset forced wholesale changes to their squads, juggling with white-ball competition and red-ball preparations ahead of the fourth game here on Friday.

Leading 2-0 in the five-match series, India would back themselves to seal the series while New Zealand can only save the rubber by winning the remaining fixtures here, following the abandonment of the third ODI.

Iyer, whose issues against the short ball have resurfaced in the series, will captain India for the final two ODIs with Shubman Gill leaving the squad to focus on the preparation for the Test series beginning on November 19.

K L Rahul and Anshul Kamboj have also left the team to fine tune their red ball game.

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The forced changes are a welcome opportunity for the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan and senior pacer Mohammed Siraj, who could really do with some time in the middle ahead of the Tests.

With Gill unavailable, it would be interesting to see who opens alongside Rohit Sharma. The options on that front are Ishan Kishan and Gaikwad, who has batted in the middle order in his last five ODI innings.

Veteran Rohit will be eyeing his first substantial knock of the tour, having got a 0 and 23 in the series so far. Kishan would be itching to get in the middle after having missed a majority of the T20 series due to an injury.

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Kishan is a strong contender for opening the batting, having smashed a double hundred in that position four years ago. In Rahul's absence, he is set to don the gloves as well.

If Gaikwad continues to bat in the middle-order, he would be aiming to make the most of the opportunity considering that he is not a part of the first eleven.

He has racked up a hundred and a half century in his last four ODI innings, making him an ideal replacement.

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In the bowling department, Siraj is expected to replace an in-form Kamboj. Siraj has not been at his best over the last three months but four wickets in the India A game last week would give him much needed confidence.

It is quite intriguing that he is yet to bowl in the ODI series given his pedigree.

Auqib Nabi, who did well in the second ODI, and Arshdeep Singh will retain their place in the playing eleven.

For New Zealand, the likes of Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith and Henry Nicholls have switched their focus to Test cricket and will be unavailable for the ODIs.

"...whoever steps into their role, they're going to try their best, same with us, whoever steps into the role that the boys have left, everyone's going to try their best as well," said wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert on the changes to the side.

Like India, half of New Zealand's support staff has also linked up with the Test side in Wellington, highlighting the extremely hectic nature of scheduling.

Seifert, who has not been a regular in ODIs, will be under pressure to make an impact fully aware that he may be running out of time.

The Blackcaps have added uncapped Brett Randell, who has been rewarded for his consistent performances on the domestic circuit.

New Zealand last lost an ODI series at home seven years ago, against India, putting them in a must win situation on Friday.

Squads:

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (WK), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert (WK), Will Young.

India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.