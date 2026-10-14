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Home / Cricket / Shreyas Iyer jumps 3 places to career-best fourth in ICC T20I batting rankings

Shreyas Iyer jumps 3 places to career-best fourth in ICC T20I batting rankings

Maiden T20I century against West Indies helps India captain join Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma in top four

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PTI
Dubai, Updated At : 02:40 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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India's T20I captain Shreyas Iyer during a warm-up session before a match. PTI file
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India captain Shreyas Iyer jumped three places to a career-high fourth spot in the ICC's latest T20 International rankings for batters after making a blistering start in the ongoing five-match home series against the West Indies.

Iyer smashed his maiden T20I century during the series-opener in Lucknow and his rise to fourth means India have four players inside the top quartet of the rankings for T20I batters.

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Iyer joined Ishan Kishan (top spot) and Abhishek Sharma (second) in the top-four with Sahibzada Farhan sandwiching the trio in third place. The Pakistan skipper reached a career-best rating following an impressive display against Sri Lanka, the ICC said in a press release.

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Other players to make gains on the rankings for T20I batters include Kusal Mendis (up three places to 23rd), Sherfane Rutherford (up 13 slots to joint 24th) and Sanju Samson (up four rungs to joint 27th).

Pakistan youngster Maaz Sadaqat rose from outside the top 100 to 45th following some decent efforts across the three-match series against Sri Lanka.

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