Home / Cricket / Shreyas Iyer-led Mumbai Falcons to take on Maratha Royals in T20 Mumbai final

Shreyas Iyer-led Mumbai Falcons to take on Maratha Royals in T20 Mumbai final

The Iyer-led side recorded four wins in five matches to make it to the summit clash, defeating NaMo Bandra Blasters by five wickets in the semifinal on Tuesday
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 02:42 PM Jun 11, 2025 IST
Shreyas Iyer during a Test match. PTI file
Shreyas Iyer-captained SoBo Mumbai Falcons will look to make the most of their current form when they take on Maratha Royals Mumbai South Central in the final of the T20 Mumbai League here on Thursday.

The Iyer-led side recorded four wins in five matches to make it to the summit clash, defeating NaMo Bandra Blasters by five wickets in the semifinal here on Tuesday.

However, Iyer fell for just one in the semis and the Falcons' skipper will look to make amends in the summit clash, which gives him another opportunity to win a trophy a few days after missing the Indian Premier League title with Punjab Kings.

In the other semifinal, Maratha Royals hammered Eagle Thane Strikers by eight wickets with their skipper Siddhesh Lad hitting an unbeaten 74 off 52 balls with nine fours and a six.

Royals' Rohan Raje made the most of favourable conditions to claim a five-wicket haul which restricted the Strikers to a modest 131/8 in their 20 overs. Lad then led from the front to power his side to a massive win.

Later, the Falcons used seven bowling options with Akash Parker returning 2-0-16-3 as they bowled out Bandra Blasters to 130 in 20 overs.

Ishan Mulchandani hit three sixes and two fours to make 52 from 34 balls while Parkar chipped in with a 20-ball 32, studded with three fours and two sixes, to help the Falcons make 131/5 in 14.4 overs.

