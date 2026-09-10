Shubman Gill 754, Pakistan 743: Internet finds a new way to troll Pakistan’s England misery

Shubman Gill scored 754 runs in England last year. Pakistan’s entire batting line-up is struggling to get there. Cue the memes. The internet, as usual, has found a cricket statistic that perhaps nobody needed, but everyone suddenly wants to talk about.

Shubman Gill scored 754 runs on his own in India’s five-Test series in England last year.

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Pakistan? Their entire team has managed 743 runs across the first two Tests and the first innings of the third Test of their ongoing series against England. Yes, the gap is just 11 runs.

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And social media has predictably decided that this is a perfectly reasonable excuse to have some fun at Pakistan’s expense.

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Gill dominated England series

Gill’s 754 came in a remarkable series in which he scored four centuries, including his spectacular 269 at Edgbaston. He finished as the leading run-scorer of the series and came within touching distance of the 752-run mark set by England great Graham Gooch.

Pakistan batting woes

Pakistan, meanwhile, have endured a batting nightmare on their current tour. They have failed to cross 200 in any of their first four innings, suffered heavy defeats in the opening two Tests and were bowled out for just 133 in the first innings of the third Test at Edgbaston.

There is, of course, an important statistical caveat. Gill had 10 innings across five Tests to accumulate his 754, while Pakistan's 743 have come across multiple innings and three Tests—and the series is still in progress.

But that is precisely what makes the comparison so irresistible on social media.

Gill's England tour was a story of one batsman repeatedly producing enormous scores. Pakistan's current tour has become almost the opposite: collective batting failure, top-order collapses and an increasingly desperate search for runs.

The comparison has also landed at a particularly awkward time for Pakistan cricket. After heavy defeats in the first two Tests, the Pakistan Cricket Board made sweeping changes, sending seven players home and removing the coaching staff.