DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / Shubman Gill, Abhishek and Arshdeep in Punjab squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Shubman Gill, Abhishek and Arshdeep in Punjab squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Gill, who was dropped from India's T20 World Cup squad and Arshdeep, who is a white-ball regular might just be available for two to three games

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:17 PM Dec 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Shubman Gill, left, and Abhishek Sharma. PTI file
Advertisement

Indian ODI skipper Shubman Gill, world's No. 1 T20 batter Abhishek Sharma and pacer Arshdeep Singh were on Monday named in the Punjab squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, in line with BCCI's diktat of mandatory participation in the National One-Day Championship.

Advertisement

Gill, who was dropped from India's T20 World Cup squad and Arshdeep, who is a white-ball regular might just be available for two to three games with ODIs against New Zealand set to start on January 11.

Advertisement

Punjab, clubbed in group C along with favourites Mumbai, will play their first two games against Maharashtra (December 24) and Chhattisgarh (December 26). These are the games in which Gill and Arshdeep's availability is expected.

Advertisement

Abhishek, who will only be summoned for T20Is, might be available for more games.

The marquee Mumbai vs Punjab match in Jaipur is slated for January 8 and by that time both Mumbai's Rohit Sharma and Punjab's Gill won't be available.

Advertisement

Punjab's VHT squad: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Harnoor Pannu, Anmolpreet Singh, Uday Saharan, Naman Dhir, Salil Arora (wk), Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Raghu Sharma, Krish Bhagat, Gourav Choudhary, and Sukhdeep Bajwa.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts