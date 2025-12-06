DT
Shubman Gill cleared by CoE to play 1st T20I

Shubman Gill cleared by CoE to play 1st T20I

Gill had suffered a whiplash on the second day of the Kolkata Test

PTI
Cuttack, Updated At : 02:27 PM Dec 06, 2025 IST
Shubman Gill. PTI file
India’s T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill has been cleared by the Sports Science team of the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence to play the opening T20I against South Africa after successfully completing his rehabilitation from a neck injury sustained during the Kolkata Test.

Gill was selected in the squad subject to fitness and had to undergo all rehabilitation and skill-training protocols required for Return To Play (RTP).

“Shubman Gill has successfully completed his rehabilitation at CoE and has met the requisite criteria to be declared fit for all formats of the game,” a communication from the CoE has gone to the team management’s Sports Science and Medicine (SSM) team, comprising physio Kamlesh Jain, strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux and sports doctor Dr Charles.

Gill had suffered a whiplash on the second day of the Kolkata Test and had to be hospitalised for a couple days and administered injection.

He missed the ongoing ODI series but all doubts over his availability for the T20 leg were dispelled as he completed his rehabilitation and also performed his skills training — batting and fielding — in a match simulation at CoE.

On Saturday, all those who only play T20Is will be linking up in Cuttack to start their first session from Sunday.

