Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah slip; Devdutt Padikkal moves up in ICC Test rankings

Captain Shubman Gill slipped two positions among batters and Jasprit Bumrah dropped one spot down among bowlers, while Devdutt Padikkal rose up to the 54th spot among Indians in the latest ICC Test rankings released on Wednesday.

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Gill, who returned with only one half-century across three innings on the Sri Lanka tour, slipped two positions to reach ninth as wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant remains the highest ranked Indian batter in Test cricket at seventh.

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There was no change in position for Yashasvi Jaiswal as the Indian opener is ranked outside the top 10 at 11th.

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Padikkal, who was India’s best batter on the tour of the Island nation with 328 runs across two Tests with two centuries, moved up five places up to reach the 54th position.

However, ace pacer Bumrah lost his second spot in the rankings for Test bowlers and is now placed third behind Australia’s Mitchell Starc and New Zealand’s Matt Henry.

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Bumrah had missed the tour of Sri Lanka owing to an impact injury on his knee which has sidelined him from action since mid July.

Bumrah has been picked in India’s squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in mid September but his availability is subjected to fitness clearance.

Sri Lanka’s Sonal Dinusha, who struck resilient centuries in the second Test at Colombo against India, moved up as many as 29 positions to reach 25th in the rankings for batters after his splendid performances.