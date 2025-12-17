DT
PT
Home / Cricket / Shubman Gill out of T20I series against South Africa with toe injury 

Shubman Gill out of T20I series against South Africa with toe injury 

It is learnt that Gill has sustained the injury during training session and all precautionary measures are being taken to ensure his speedy recovery

article_Author
PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 07:10 PM Dec 17, 2025 IST
Shubman Gill. PTI file
Out-of-form India vice-captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the last two T20I games against South Africa with a toe injury, sources close to the team told PTI.

It is learnt that Gill has sustained the injury during training session and all precautionary measures are being taken to ensure his speedy recovery.

Sanju Samson is likely to play as an opener in Gill's place.

