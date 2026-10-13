India captain Shubman Gill was on Tuesday named ICC men's Player of the Month for a record fifth time following his outstanding performance in the ODI series against the West Indies, while opener Shafali Verma claimed the women's honour for her impressive show in the Asia Cup and the Asian Games.

Gill emulated West Indies captain Haley Matthews, who has also been the ICC Player of the Month on five occasions. The 27-year-old was previously honoured for the months of January and September in 2023, and February and July in 2025.

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"It feels fantastic to win my fifth ICC Player of the Month award, and I am grateful to the panel for this honour," said India's Test and ODI captain, who struck a fine 110 in the first ODI against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram.

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Gill then smashed the quickest double-century ever, his 223 off 133 balls helping his team chase down a huge 406-run target with eight wickets in hand and 39 balls still left.

"It was immensely satisfying to score those runs and even more special to be part of successful run chases in front of our home fans, whose support always gives us an extra boost," Gill said.

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"The pace of ODI cricket has gone up significantly, and you must think on your feet, assess the conditions quickly and adapt to the demands of the pitch and the target.

Verma, who had won the award in November last year following her match-winning knock in the World Cup final against South Africa in Navi Mumbai, was once again in the spotlight for her performances in big matches.

The aggressive opener was the highest run-scorer for her team as India won the Women's Asia Cup.

She aggregated 360 runs at a strike-rate of 184.61 and chipped in with six wickets during this period. At the Asian Games, she struck 100 not out against Bangladesh in the semifinal and 48 in the final against Sri Lanka.

"It is an incredible honour to win the ICC Player of the Month award again. It was immensely satisfying to play my part in our victories at the Asia Cup and the Asian Games, and winning this award makes those triumphs even more special," the 22-year-old said.

"I am excited about the months ahead and determined to keep performing at my best, with the ICC Women's Champions Trophy in February next year another tournament to look forward to.

"The memory of winning the World Cup is still so fresh and special, and I can't wait to be back on the field for an ICC tournament on home soil. It promises to be an unforgettable experience!"

This is the fifth time players from the same national board have swept the men's and women's awards in a month, with Indian cricketers achieving the feat on two previous occasions.

Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana won the honours in June 2024. Abhishek Sharma and Mandhana were the picks for September 2025.

The short-lists for Tuesday's awards featured a host of standout performers, with Abhishek and Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza in contention for the men's award.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu and India left-arm spinner Sree Charani were also in the reckoning for the women's honour.