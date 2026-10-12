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Home / Cricket / Smriti Mandhana named UNICEF India celebrity advocate

Smriti Mandhana named UNICEF India celebrity advocate

The announcement was made on Sunday to mark the International Day of the Girl

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:03 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Women cricket vice-captain Smriti Mandhana during an event in New Delhi. PTI file
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Newly appointed India women’s cricket captain Smriti Mandhana has been named a celebrity advocate by UNICEF India, with the organisation seeking to leverage her influence to promote equal opportunities, health and well-being for adolescent girls.

The announcement was made on Sunday to mark the International Day of the Girl, which draws attention to girls’ rights, safety, leadership and potential, while highlighting the barriers that continue to restrict their choices.

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In her new role, Mandhana will support UNICEF India’s efforts to empower adolescent girls, improve their health and well-being, and help them access opportunities to learn, play and lead.

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“I am deeply honoured to join UNICEF India as a Celebrity Advocate. Growing up playing cricket taught me that every dream begins with an opportunity.

“With hard work, determination, and encouragement, that opportunity can turn into something extraordinary. Every child and young person deserves the chance to dream big and reach their full potential,” Mandhana said.

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Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who is associated with UNICEF as its Regional Ambassador for South Asia and a long-time partner, welcomed the move.

“Welcome to the @UNICEFIndia family, @mandhana_smriti! You inspire millions on the field, and I know you will be a brilliant voice for children’s rights off it,” Tendulkar tweeted.

An Arjuna Award recipient, Mandhana was appointed captain of the Indian women’s cricket team earlier this week after Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down from the role.

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