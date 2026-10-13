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Home / Cricket / Smriti Mandhana retains top spot in ODI rankings, Ellyse Perry returns to top 10

Smriti Mandhana retains top spot in ODI rankings, Ellyse Perry returns to top 10

Harmanpreet ninth; Australia’s Sutherland and Schutt move into top five in bowling rankings

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PTI
Dubai, Updated At : 04:11 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Newly-appointed India captain Smriti Mandhana retained the top spot in the ICC women's ODI batting rankings, while Australia's Ellyse Perry returned to the top 10 in the latest charts released on Tuesday.

Mandhana, who took over the captaincy from Harmanpreet Kaur recently, leads the ODI batting rankings with 790 points. Harmanpreet is the only other Indian batter in the top 10, placed ninth.

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In the ODI bowling rankings, Deepti Sharma slipped one place to ninth, while Australia's Annabel Sutherland and Megan Schutt improved their positions to move into the top five.

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India also had three batters in the top 10 of the women's T20I rankings: Shafali Verma (4th with 759 points), Mandhana (5th with 754 points) and Harmanpreet (10th with 656 points).

In the women's T20I bowling rankings, Shree Charani (817 points) and Deepti (754) occupied the top two positions.

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Deepti was the only Indian in the top 10 of the women's T20I all-rounders' rankings at fourth. She was placed sixth in the ODI all-rounders' list.

India were ranked third in both the women's T20I and ODI team rankings.

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