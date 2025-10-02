DT
Home / Cricket / Solid start but need to take one game at a time: Amanjot

Solid start but need to take one game at a time: Amanjot

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Guwahati, Updated At : 05:29 AM Oct 02, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma shared a 103-run stand. PTI
All-rounder Amanjot Kaur made a stunning comeback after a knee injury in India's comfortable win against Sri Lanka in the opening match of the Women's World Cup here on Tuesday. Amanjot was involved in a crucial 103-run stand with Deepti Sharma as the duo resurrected the Indian innings after it crumbled to 124/6. Amanjot posted a 56-ball 57, and later returned to pick up one wicket.

"I knew Deepti was with me. I knew how to take full help from her and take the innings ahead," said Amanjot. "I took six balls to settle down, but happy with my performance. I rarely get a chance to bat, I got the chance and I enjoyed it. I'm sure Deepti was also very happy to bat," added the Mohali cricketer.

When asked if she felt any pressure after playing some dot balls, she laughed and said: "Sher jab do kadam peeche leta hai, toh iska matlab ye nahi wo dar gaya (if a lion takes two steps back, it doesn't mean he's afraid)."

"If I would have played slowly and got out, then people would have said I wasted so many balls and didn't get any runs. That is how cricket is. At least, I did not waste any deliveries and put pressure on the next batter. Because ultimately you have to put up something on the scoreboard to defend," she added.

Amanjot said it is still a long way to go in the tournament. "We're going to take it game by game. Day 1, we did well, we won and now we have to have eight more good days," she said.

