Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shrugged off his lean run in the league stage with a breath-taking 29-ball 94, which also included the fastest fifty in List A cricket, to help India A post a mammoth 377/9 against Sri Lanka A in the tri-series final at Dambulla on Sunday.

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Asked to bat first, India A looked set for a score in excess of 400 riding on Sooryavanshi's extraordinary blitz before Sri Lanka A clawed their way back during the middle overs. Skipper Tilak Varma steadied the innings with a composed 67 off 90 balls, while Anukul Roy (39 off 15) and Vipraj Nigam (27 off 20) produced a late burst to lift India beyond the 350-run mark.

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The day, however, belonged to Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old from Bihar's Samastipur needed just 11 deliveries to reach his half-century, eclipsing the 21-year-old record held by Sri Lankan Kaushalya Weeraratne, who had taken 12 balls to get to the milestone in 2005. Having endured a modest run in the series, Sooryavanshi walked out with clear intent and unleashed absolute carnage. His first 11 deliveries yielded 50 runs, reading 4, 4, 4, 6, 6, 0, 6, 4, 4, 6, 6, as he dismantled the Sri Lankan attack.

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He reached the landmark with five sixes and as many boundaries, bringing up the record with successive sixes straight down the ground off pacer Dulaj Samuditha. The left-hander combined brute force with exceptional timing. He initially targeted the leg side against the seamers before effortlessly opening up the off side once Sri Lanka A stationed an additional fielder on the on side. His ability to dispatch even good deliveries over the ropes once again stood out.

The highlight of the innings were Sooryavanshi's lofted shots over extra cover. Three effortless sixes in that region showcased the bat speed, balance and fearlessness that have made him one of India's most exciting young talents.

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Alongside Priyansh Arya (39), Sooryavanshi added 132 runs for the opening wicket and looked well on course to register the fastest century in List A cricket. However, spinner Sahan Arachchige ended the fireworks by having him caught at mid-off in the ninth over. Arya followed an over later as Sri Lanka clawed their way back into the contest.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (40) and Tilak then added 63 runs for the third wicket, but the flow of boundaries dried up considerably. As India attempted to accelerate in the closing stages, wickets fell at regular intervals, but Nigam and Anukul provided the final flourish.