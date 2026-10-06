Sourav Ganguly returns to Delhi Capitals as head coach ahead of 2027 IPL

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was on Tuesday appointed as Delhi Capitals' head coach ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League season, replacing Hemang Badani.

Ganguly's association with Delhi Capitals began in 2019 when he joined the franchise as an Advisor. Over the years, the 54-year-old has held multiple leadership positions across the Capitals ecosystem, including Director of Cricket for both the men's and women's teams.

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He also served as the head coach at DC's SA20 outfit Pretoria Capitals last year.

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"I am looking forward to take on the role of Head Coach in the IPL. Delhi Capitals is a franchise very close to my heart, and one that I have shared a strong relationship with over the years," Ganguly said in statement shared by the franchise.

"I have worked closely with the owners, management, support staff and players, which makes this an exciting responsibility for me. We have a talented group and have played a good brand of cricket in the recent past.

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"I am looking forward to working with the squad, the new season, and building a strong and fearless team," he added.

Delhi Capitals is jointly owned by GMR Group and JSW Group. The two groups take turns managing the franchise in a biennial cycle. GMR's tenure ended in 2026.

Ganguly replaces Badani, under whom the Capitals failed to qualify for the playoffs in the past two seasons.

"Dada is and has always been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals family. I am incredibly proud and honoured to announce that one of the greatest Indian captains and administrators is now stepping into coaching by taking over as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals," DC Chairman & Co-owner; and JSW Sports Founder Parth Jindal said.

"I am excited to see him take on this role and I'm sure that under his guidance and visionary leadership Delhi Capitals will be best prepared to challenge for the IPL title," he added.

Former skipper Rishabh Pant is also back with the franchise, after DC and Lucknow Super Giants agreed to a high-profile player trade, which involved wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav moving in the opposite direction.