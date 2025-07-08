DT
PT
Advertisement
Home / Cricket / Souvenirs, rare memorabilia linked to Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar displayed at new museum in Indore

Claiming it to be the first-of-its-kind museum by any state cricket body in the country, the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association said the facility features several sports gear used by cricket legends in various historic matches
PTI
Indore, Updated At : 10:44 AM Jul 08, 2025 IST
Sachin Tendulkar. ANI File
The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) has opened a museum in Indore showcasing more than 500 rare memorabilia and souvenirs linked to sport legends, including CK Nayudu, Mushtaq Ali, Don Bradman, Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar.

Claiming it to be the first-of-its-kind museum by any state cricket body in the country, the MPCA said the facility features several sports gear used by these icons in various historic matches.

Union minister and former MPCA president Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar, inaugurated the museum at Holkar Stadium here on Monday.

Describing the museum as a "living history of world cricket", Scindia said, "We conceived this idea a decade ago. This museum is the result of MPCA's dedicated efforts driven by its love for the game, curating rare items of legendary players from across the globe."

He suggested the use of modern technologies like virtual reality to attract the younger generation to visit the museum.

Vengsarkar lauded the MPCA for setting up the museum, saying it would inspire the youth and help them connect closely with the sport's history.

He donated his personal helmet and blazer to the museum.

"I used this helmet from the 1983 World Cup till 1985. It faced many deliveries from legendary West Indian fast bowlers Malcolm Marshall and Michael Holding," he recalled.

