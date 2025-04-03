DT
PT
SRH opt to bowl against KKR



Both the teams have lost two games and won one so far
PTI
Updated At : 07:24 PM Apr 03, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Ishan Kishan during a warm up session before the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Garden in Kolkata on Thursday. PTI Photo
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match here on Thursday.

KKR made one change, bringing in Moeen Ali in place of pacer Spencer Johnson, while SRH fielded the same XI.

Both the teams have lost two games and won one so far.

