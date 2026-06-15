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Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka A player's sledging leads to altercation with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Sri Lanka A player's sledging leads to altercation with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

TV cameras captured the 15-year-old charging towards Sri Lanka A pacer Kaguthas Mathulan after India A’s Super Over defeat

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PTI
Dambulla, Updated At : 08:36 PM Jun 15, 2026 IST
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Vaibhav had to be restrained after an angry exchange with Sri Lankan players at the end of the contest. Screen grab via X @AbhiMSD_07
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Teen batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was involved in a heated argument that almost led to a physical confrontation with a Sri Lanka A player after an ill-tempered end to the tri-series contest which India A lost following a Super Over.

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Needing 17 to win in the Super Over, India managed only nine runs against slinger Kaguthas Mathulan to lose their second game in a row.

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Sooryavanshi, who faced the last three deliveries from Mathulan, managed only six runs including a boundary.

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Once the match got over, the Lankan team was involved a bit of over the top celebrations as Sooryavanshi and his partner Suryansh Shedge were seen walking back towards the pavilion.

However, TV cameras caught Sooryavanshi angrily charging towards the tall fast bowler Mathulan and one of his teammates Vishen Halambage came in between. The trigger in all likelihood was something that the bowler said having stopped the 15-year-old successfully for three deliveries.

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Sooryavanshi was seen pushing the fielder, who also in turn tried to charge towards him. It was senior Sri Lankan international Niroshan Dickwella who came in between to stop the matter from going out of hand.

As Sooryavanshi trudged back towards pavilion, he looked visibly angry after India failed to chase the target under fading light.

Initially, it seemed that there was no provision for a Super Over as India A skipper Tilak Varma had a long and heated argument with the on-field umpires, who relented after 10 minutes.

Even during that conversation between umpires and Tilak, Sooryavanshi was seen entering the discussion but head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar pulled him back on that occasion.

It will be interesting whether match referee Pradeep Jeyapragash will announce any official sanction or just let go the players with a warning.

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