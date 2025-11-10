DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / Stadium named after cricketer Richa Ghosh to come up in north Bengal’s Siliguri: Mamata Banerjee

Stadium named after cricketer Richa Ghosh to come up in north Bengal’s Siliguri: Mamata Banerjee

Ghosh was conferred the ‘Banga Bhushan’ award and appointed DSP by the West Bengal government

article_Author
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 05:53 PM Nov 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee felicitates Richa Ghosh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. PTI Photo
Advertisement

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said a stadium will come up in Siliguri, named after World Cup-winning cricketer Richa Ghosh.

Advertisement

Siliguri in north Bengal is the hometown of Ghosh, the 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, who played a major role in the women’s World Cup triumph.

Advertisement

“The ‘Richa Cricket Stadium’ will be built on a 27-acre plot at the Chandmani Tea Estate. This is a way to honour Richa, one of Bengal’s shining sports talents, and also encourage more young cricketers from north Bengal,” Banerjee told reporters in Siliguri.

Advertisement

“The project will soon be undertaken by the state government,” she added.

Ghosh was on Saturday conferred the ‘Banga Bhushan’ award, appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and presented a gold chain by the West Bengal government.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts