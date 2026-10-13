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Home / Cricket / Steve Smith cleared of concussion, resumes fielding duties in Durban Test

Steve Smith cleared of concussion, resumes fielding duties in Durban Test

Australia batter takes catch after resuming fielding duties following head injury scare against South Africa

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Durban, Updated At : 03:50 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Australia's Steve Smith during a Test match. Reuters file
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Experienced Australia batter Steve Smith on Tuesday resumed fielding duties after being cleared of concussion on day five of the first Test against South Africa here.

The 37-year-old underwent concussion assessment after being struck on the helmet by pacer Anrich Nortje during the opening Test against South Africa here.

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He was trying to duck under a short-pitched delivery that did not rise as much as he expected and did not take the field when Australia returned to bowl in South Africa's second innings on Monday.

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However, the former skipper was seen at the slip cordon from the first delivery on day five when South Africa resumed their chase at 102 for 4, requiring another 319 runs on the final day. He also took a catch to dismiss Kyle Verreynne off Matt Renshaw's bowling.

"Steve Smith has undergone a series of clinical assessments over the past 24 hours in accordance with Cricket Australia's concussion protocols and has been cleared to take the field this morning," an update from Cricket Australia said.

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Smith had continued batting after the incident and made 27 off 41 balls before being caught at long-on off Simon Harmer.

When South Africa came out to bat in their second innings later that day, Smith was absent from the field, with Michael Neser serving as substitute fielder.

Smith has a history of concussion, having missed part of an Ashes Test in 2019 after being struck on the head by England fast bowler Jofra Archer.

The second Test of the series is scheduled to begin in Gqeberha on Sunday.

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