Still perfect

The Indian women’s cricket team extended its perfect head-to-head record against Pakistan in ODIs to 12-0 with an 88-run win in their ICC Women’s World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur did not shake hands with her Pakistan counterpart Fatima Sana at the toss to continue the trend started by the Indian men’s team during the recent Asia Cup.

After bowling out India for the first time ever, Pakistan’s batters failed miserably to chase down the 248-run target, eventually bundling out for 159. India got their second win in a row, while this was the second consecutive defeat for Pakistan in the ongoing tournament after their horror show against Bangladesh.

The Indian eves came prepared in the match, and despite losing the toss, executed their plans.

Sidra Amin (81) and Natalia Pervaiz (33) showed some resistance by raising a 71-run stand for the fourth wicket. The credit goes to the Indian bowlers, who maintained good lines and lengths. Pacers Renuka Thakur and Kranti Goud maintained their dominance over the Pakistan batters and reduced them to 30/3 in the first 15 overs. Had the Indian team opted for DRS on two occasions, the situation could have been worse for Pakistan as they struggled against the duo.

As the top-order completely surrendered to the pacers, Amin and Natalia managed to hold the slide, but only for a while. The Indian fielders had their chances to dismiss the two, but they survived. Even as they tried to increase the flow of runs, Harmanpreet gave the ball to Kranti, who once again provided the breakthrough by dismissing Natalia.

Skipper Fatima Sana (2) did no damage to India, while Amin continued her search for runs. Sidra Nawaz (14) supported her namesake, but for a little time. Amin posted 81 off 106 balls, with nine boundaries and one six, before being dismissed. Dropped on a couple of occasions, she took full advantage of the chances and remained the best scorer in the chase. Sneha Rana (2/35) and Deepti Sharma (2/44) wrecked the Pakistan innings after Kranti Gaud (3/20) and Renuka put the brakes on Pakistan’s start.

Earlier, the Indian batters also had their say. While the top-order gave a slightly better performance this time, it was Richa Ghosh’s late cameo which lifted the Indian innings.

Put in to bat, India’s top-order was expected to start with a bang on a sluggish surface. The openers did raise 48 runs, as Pratika Rawal (31) smashed Diana Baig for three consecutive fours. The fireworks were supposed to come from star Indian batter Smriti Mandhana (23) but she was trapped in front of the wickets by Fatima Sana. Pratika was next to go as she was bowled attempting a cut off Sadia Iqbal. However, Harleen Deol’s 46 off 65 balls provided some stability in the middle overs. She showed composure and raised a 39-run stand with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (19) and then added 45 with Jemimah Rodrigues (32).

Towards the end, the experienced pair of Deepti (25) and Rana (20) steadied the innings with a 42-run partnership. However, it was Richa (35 off 20 balls) who powered the Indian innings towards a good total. The Pakistan bowlers kept the batters on a leash with tight lines and clever variations in pace. Pacers Baig (4/69) and Sana (2/38) did the maximum damage, sharing six wickets between them.

Brief scores: India: 247 all out in 50 overs (Deol 46, Ghosh 35*, Rodrigues 32, Rawal 31; Baig 4/69, Sana 2/38); Pakistan: 159 all out in 43 overs (Amin 81; Goud 3/20, Deepti 3/45, Charani 2/38)