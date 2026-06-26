Stumps, stats and software: AI takes fresh guard, to help in player selection for MP cricket body

After reshaping different aspects of human life, artificial intelligence (AI) is moving to a different “pitch” as the smart technology will now help in selection of cricketers in a team by eliminating any potential bias.

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The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) is preparing to implement a first-of-its-kind model of cricket administration using AI in processes ranging from financial management to player selection, a top MPCA official said on Friday.

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He noted that under this model, AI will provide selectors with recommendations based on players’ performance, increasing transparency in selection decisions.

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MPCA President Mahanaaryaman Scindia told reporters in Indore that the model aims to make the cricket organisation’s decision-making process more transparent, accountable, and data-driven.

Scindia said, “We want to eliminate any potential bias in the player selection process. AI will recommend players for selection based on their performance, while the selectors will take the final decision.” According to the MPCA president, the AI-powered system will analyse players’ runs, wickets, and other performance data and provide recommendations to selectors.

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He said that if a player is selected or excluded based on a basis other than statistical data, selectors will be required to record the reasons for the selection, increasing accountability throughout the process.

The MPCA president said the use of AI will not be limited to the player selection process.

Scindia said that the application process for grants to district and divisional cricket units, document verification, expenditure monitoring, and financial management will also be handled using this technology.

He maintained the AI system is currently being tested in the Madhya Pradesh T20 League (MPL) and plans are to make it available to district and divisional units before the next cricket season, which begins in September.

Scindia claimed the MPCA could be the first cricket organisation in the world to adopt an AI-based system at this level in sports administration.

For this project, MPCA has joined hands with AI start-up ‘Emergent’.

Emergent’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mukund Jha said that for the last six months, his start-up has been working to bring various processes of MPCA’s administration on a unified digital platform.

He said, “Our partnership aims to digitise the entire process of sports administration. This will increase transparency. We want to take this AI system to the global level.”