DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / India squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Shubman Gill dropped, Axar Patel named Suryakumar's deputy

India squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Shubman Gill dropped, Axar Patel named Suryakumar's deputy

Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh earn selection in India's 15-member squad

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 02:41 PM Dec 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
India's Axar Patel with captain Suryakumar Yadav and others, during a T20I cricket match against South Africa. PTI file
Advertisement

In a bold move, the national selection committee on Saturday omitted out-of-form vice-captain Shubman Gill from the 15-member Indian squad picked for the home T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

All-rounder Axar Patel was named the vice-captain of the squad which also saw the return of an in-form Ishan Kishan, who pipped Jitesh Sharma as the second wicketkeeper behind Sanju Samson.

Advertisement

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar admitted that Gill has been dropped from the squad for lack of runs.

Advertisement

“Obviously he (Gill) has been short of runs and since he wasn't picked, we needed a vice-captain,” Agarkar said at the press conference.

Rinku Singh, who was a part of the victorious Asia Cup winning squad made a comeback as the designated finisher in place of Jitesh. Ishan, apart from being the second keeper, will be the reserve opener.

Advertisement

Squad:

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vc), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rinku Singh.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts