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Home / Cricket / Test Twenty, a new mixed-gender cricket format, launched in Colombo

Test Twenty, a new mixed-gender cricket format, launched in Colombo

An 80-over, four-innings format will see boys’ and girls’ teams contribute to a common match result, with four continental franchises competing in the inaugural season from Nov 14 to 29

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PTI
Colombo, Updated At : 05:17 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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A new mixed-gender cricket format, Test Twenty, featuring an 80-over, four-innings contest with boys’ and girls’ teams contributing to the same match result, was launched here on Friday in the presence of former Australia batter Matthew Hayden, ex-Sri Lanka cricketer Russel Arnold and well-known Indian coach Rajkumar Sharma.

Positioned as cricket’s fourth format, Test Twenty will feature two innings of 20 overs per side, with the first-innings scores carried forward into the second. The format combines elements of Test and T20 cricket, with matches scheduled to be completed in a single day.

The inaugural season, featuring four continental franchises – South Asia, Australasia, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa – will run from November 14 to 29, with 10 matches scheduled.

Each franchise will field a Boys’ XI and a Girls’ XI, with players aged between 13 and 21 competing under the tournament’s ‘Parity Rule’. The two teams will play separate 40-over innings, with their combined performances determining the overall match result and championship standings.

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The format also provides for a follow-on, while matches can end in a win, loss, tie or draw. A tie will be decided by a Super Over. A draw is possible if the team batting in the fourth innings loses no more than four wickets by the final ball.

Hayden, who will mentor the Australasia franchise and is also part of the advisory board alongside AB de Villiers and Sir Clive Lloyd, described the initiative as a valuable platform for young cricketers to gain match experience and develop their skills.

He said the format would complement existing high-performance structures rather than compete with them.

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Arnold also backed the concept, saying it would provide youngsters an opportunity to gain experience and learn from different cricketing cultures.

Sharma, who chairs the selection committee, termed the initiative a fresh concept with considerable potential.

The tournament opens on Saturday with Sub-Saharan Africa taking on Australasia. The four teams will play a single round-robin league, followed by two qualifiers, an eliminator and the final on November 29.

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