Home / Cricket / The Fall of the Titans: West Indies cricket at a crossroads

The Fall of the Titans: West Indies cricket at a crossroads

#SpecialToTheTribune: Being bowled out for 27 isn't just a statistical low—it’s a seismic jolt, a loud alarm for a once-dominant cricketing culture now on the brink
Shishir Hattangadi
Updated At : 10:44 AM Jul 16, 2025 IST
West Indies' Jomel Warrican is bowled by Australia's Scott Boland on day three of the third Test match in Kingston, Jamaica, July 14, 2025. AP/PTI
As franchise leagues rise and national pride fades, the Caribbean’s cricketing legacy stands on shaky ground.

West Indies being bowled out for just 27 in a Test match isn’t just a statistical low—it’s a seismic jolt, a loud alarm for a cricketing culture that once dominated the world. For a region that produced players of immense class, character, and charisma, this feels like the final collapse of a once-unshakable empire.

In a hurried response, the West Indies Cricket Board has convened an emergency meeting with three of its most iconic figures—Clive Lloyd, Vivian Richards, and Brian Lara. The aim? To chart a way forward. But can even legends resuscitate a system so deeply fractured?

The challenges of West Indies cricket are unique. It's a team born of many nations, each with its own flag, politics, and ambitions. Imagine if India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka had to combine forces and field one team—it’s not hard to see the complications.

Historically, West Indies thrived on natural flair and a fierce desire to dominate. Their players didn’t just compete—they dazzled. But today, that energy has dissipated. A mix of poor governance, economic instability, and lack of trust has left the game rudderless.

The board bears much of the blame. When players don’t feel secure—financially, structurally, or emotionally—they understandably pursue stability in the lucrative world of franchise cricket. Cricket, after all, is not just a passion. It’s their livelihood—and livelihoods don’t last forever.

Talented players who once wore the maroon cap with pride now don multicoloured jerseys across global leagues—not out of disloyalty, but survival. And that’s where the core question lies: What is the West Indies board doing to nurture and retain its talent? Are they ensuring fair compensation, job security, and a future for their players beyond the boundary rope?

This isn’t a new phenomenon. In the 1980s, Kerry Packer disrupted world cricket with his breakaway league, luring players with hefty contracts. But back then, the ICC held the game together. Today, broadcasters wield more power than boards. The player no longer looks to his national board for his future—he looks to the franchise.

Franchise cricket was once a means to an end—the end being national glory. Increasingly, it’s becoming the end in itself. And for players from unstable systems, that end feels safer and more rewarding.

If West Indies cricket is to rise again, it needs more than emergency meetings with legends. It needs structural reform, player trust, and a vision that balances national pride with professional pragmatism. Because cricket isn’t just at a crossroads—it’s been stranded there for some time.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

