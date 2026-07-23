The Oval to host 2027 WTC final from June 9

The Oval will host the 2027 World Test Championship final from June 9 to 13, the International Cricket Council announced on Thursday.

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England had last year secured the hosting rights for the next three World Test Championship Finals - in 2027, 2029 and 2031 - with home board ECB responsible for selecting the venue for each edition.

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All the three WTC finals thus far have also been held in the United Kingdom.

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This will be the second time that The Oval will host the WTC final, having previously staged the showpiece in 2023, when Australia defeated India to lift the mace.

With less than a year to go, the current WTC cycle is entering its business end, with nine teams still in the race to secure a place in the final.

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Australia (87.50 points percentage), having won seven of their eight Tests, sit comfortably at the top of the standings, followed by defending champions South Africa (75 per cent).

New Zealand (72.22 per cent) remain within striking distance of the Proteas, while Bangladesh (58.33 per cent) have moved firmly into contention after completing a 2-0 sweep of Pakistan in May.

Two-time finalists India are fifth with a points percentage of 48.15 per cent after winning four of their nine Tests, narrowly ahead of Sri Lanka (41.67 per cent).

England (24.36 per cent), West Indies (15 per cent) and Pakistan (8.33 per cent) have significant ground to make up if they are to force their way into the final at the Oval.

The race to the summit clash will soon start to gather pace over July and August, with several crucial series set to shape the standings.

West Indies kick things off by hosting Pakistan in a two-Test series from July 25, with both sides desperate for valuable points. Australia, meanwhile, will look to tighten their grip on the top spot when they welcome Bangladesh for a two-match series starting on August 13.

Attention then shifts to Asia as Sri Lanka and India lock horns in a two-Test series from August 15, while Pakistan travel to England for a three-Test series spanning August and September.

The first three editions of WTC have each produced a different winner. New Zealand lifted the inaugural title in 2021, Australia claimed the mace in 2023 and South Africa ended their long wait for a major ICC trophy with a memorable triumph in 2025.