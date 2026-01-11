DT
Home / Cricket / Think Kohli retired from Tests early but has hunger to continue till 2027 WC: Allan Donald

Think Kohli retired from Tests early but has hunger to continue till 2027 WC: Allan Donald

The South African pace legend cited for Kohli's excellent work ethics to back his thought

article_Author
PTI
Cape Town, Updated At : 01:13 PM Jan 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
India's Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the first ODI cricket match of a series against New Zealand, at Kotambi Stadium, in Vadodara, Gujarat, January 9, 2026. PTI
Advertisement

South African pace legend Allan Donald perceived that Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket a touch sooner, but said the star Indian batter has the hunger to keep himself going till the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Advertisement

Donald, who had developed a cordial relationship with Kohli while working as the bowling coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2014-15, cited for the batter's excellent work ethics to back his thought.

Advertisement

"You know, I don't think I've ever seen hunger in a player other than Virat. I've got massive respect for him. I often talk about it in the dressing rooms and chats about being a champion trainer. There's no one that trains as hard as him. He is just a machine," Donald told a select media gathering during SA20.

Advertisement

“I actually miss him in the Test match arena. I think he's retired too early, but yeah, I look with no doubt we will see him in the white-ball arena in the World Cup very, very soon," he added.

Donald said South Africa has picked a balanced and strong unit which has the capability to play well in the upcoming T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

"It's going to be a heck of a tournament in India, isn't it? South Africa picked a very strong squad. There might always be question marks about who's not going and who should have gone and all that kind of stuff. I think India have got the best T20 wickets on the planet. It's just so hard for any bowler and I've seen it in the IPL with scores 124 in a power play. That's just where the skill of batting has gone.

"If you can win the inches from a bowling point of view and plot your way very carefully and smartly, then, you know, it's going to come down to that again. So, I hope to see South Africa in the final as well," he said.

'SA20 going to get bigger'

The 59-year-old was delighted to see the progress SA20 has made over the last four seasons, and expressed confidence that the league will further develop in the years to come.

"We've been waiting for this for quite some time now. I was fortunate enough last year to be with Durban Super Giants and being in their dressing room. It feels like an IPL atmosphere. And not that this tournament will be as big as the IPL but from a South African point of view, this is as good as it gets.

"High-class cricketers, some young stars coming that I haven't seen. You know, they discovered only a few weeks ago this little pacer Mokoena from nowhere. I've not seen him at all.

"And here he is on the biggest stage against some of the finest cricketers in the world. So it's just a great vibe really. It's very special. And yeah, I hope this thing gets bigger and bigger," he signed off.

