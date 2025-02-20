Tom Banton seizes opportunity with England recall for Champions Trophy

Tom Banton is eager to make the most of his England recall for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. The 26-year-old batter has worked his way back into the national team after a challenging period, which he attributes to “keeping his head down” and persevering.

Banton's return to international cricket comes after a strong performance in the recent ILT20 in the UAE, where he scored 493 runs at an average of 54.77, including two centuries and three fifties. This form caught the attention of England's new white-ball coach, Brendon McCullum, who had previously coached Banton at Kolkata Knight Riders in 2020.

Banton joined the England squad ahead of their third ODI against India and made an impressive return, joint-top scoring with 38. He is now focused on contributing to the team’s success in the Champions Trophy.

“I’s not going to get too far ahead and get caught up with all that,” Banton said. “I’m just going to keep doing what I’ve been doing, and hopefully, that stuff takes care of itself.”

With the Champions Trophy providing an opportunity for Banton to cement his place in England’s white-ball teams, he is taking things one step at a time.

“I’d love to play and love to do well, but if that’s not to happen, then I’ll still try and learn as much as I can,” Banton said.

The England team arrived in Pakistan on Monday evening, and Banton is excited to work with McCullum again, describing him as “one of the greatest players to have ever played the game”.