Home / Cricket / Triple century maker Bob Cowper has died at age 84: Cricket Australia  

Cowper was a force on home soil and his batting average of 75.78 runs in Australia remains second-highest of all time behind only Donald Bradman
AP
Melbourne, Updated At : 12:20 PM May 11, 2025 IST
Bob Cowper, who scored test cricket’s first triple century on Australian soil, has died at the age of 84 due to an undisclosed illness, Cricket Australia said Sunday.

Cowper played 27 test matches for Australia between 1964 and 1968, with a record of 2,061 runs at an average of 46.84, including five centuries, while also taking 36 wickets with his part-time off-spin.

The left-hander was renowned for both his stroke-play and steadiness, particularly during his most famous innings — a 12-hour, 589-ball 307 against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in February 1966.

The innings was the only test triple century made in Australia in the 20th century, and just the 10th ever scored at that time. It came after he was recalled on his home ground, having been 12th man in the previous test in Adelaide.

Cowper was a force on home soil and his batting average of 75.78 runs in Australia remains the second-highest of all time behind only Donald Bradman. He retired in 1968 and became a stockbroker.

He also later became an ICC match referee. In 2023, he was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in recognition for his service to cricket.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bob Cowper who was a hugely respected figure in Australian cricket,” Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird said. “Bob was a wonderful batter who will always be remembered for his famous triple century at the MCG, as well as his strong influence in the Australian and Victorian (state) teams of the 1960s.” Cricket Australia said Cowper was survived by wife Dale and daughters Olivia and Sera.

