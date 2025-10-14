DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / 'Trolling a 23-year-old kid...': Gambhir blasts Srikkanth over Harshit Rana 'yes man' jibe

'Trolling a 23-year-old kid...': Gambhir blasts Srikkanth over Harshit Rana 'yes man' jibe

The India head coach was speaking at a press conference that followed India's 2-0 Test series triumph over the West Indies here

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:26 PM Oct 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
India's Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and head coach Gautam Gambhir celebrate with the trophy after winning the cricket Test series against West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium, on Tuesday. PTI Photo
Advertisement

India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday hit back at former captain Kris Srikkanth for alleging that pace bowler Harshit Rana has been picked in the ODI squad for the tour of Australia for being his "yes man".

Advertisement

Srikkanth had alleged on his YouTube Channel that Rana was in the national side only because of Gambhir.

Advertisement

"It's shameful that someone wanting to run his YouTube channel is targeting a 23-yea-old. If you want to target me, do it. I can handle it, but trolling a 23-year-old kid for YouTube views is shameful," said Gambhir in the press conference that followed India's 2-0 Test series triumph over the West Indies here.

Advertisement

"His (Rana's) father is not a selector. He has played cricket on his own merit. Don't target these young boys," he added.

India defeated West Indies by seven wickets in the second game here.

Advertisement

Srikkanth had stated that Rana, whose association with Gambhir goes back to their stint with IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders, made it to the Indian ODI squad for Australia only because of his equation with Gambhir.

"There is only one member, Harshit Rana...nobody knows why he is there in the team. Best is to be like Harshit Rana and be a constant yes man to Gambhir to be selected (in the side)," Srikkanth had said recently.

Delhi cricketer Rana, who has played two Tests, five ODIs and three T20 Internationals since Gambhir took over last year, recently turned up in an Asia Cup match that India won.

The three-match ODI series against Australia starts from October 19.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts