Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Cricket / U-19 World Cup: Shinozada, Niazai hundreds power Afghanistan to 310/4 against India

U-19 World Cup: Shinozada, Niazai hundreds power Afghanistan to 310/4 against India

Opting to bat, Afghanistan get solid start as openers Osman Sadat and Khalid Ahmadzai add 53 before Devendran claims first wicket in 13th over

PTI
Harare, Updated At : 05:15 PM Feb 04, 2026 IST
Afghanistan’s Uzairullah Niazai during the U-19 World Cup semifinal against India in Harare on Wednesday. Photo: X@ACBofficials
Faisal Shinozada and Uzairullah Niazai led the way with magnificent hundreds as Afghanistan posted a challenging 310 for four against fancied India in the semifinal of the U-19 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Faisal top-scored with 110 off 93 balls, while Niazai sparkled with an unbeaten 101-run knock off 86 deliveries as the Indian bowlers struggled to pick wickets at regular intervals.

Opting to bat, Afghanistan were off to a solid start with the opening duo of Osman Sadat and Khalid Ahmadzai adding 53 runs before pacer Deepesh Devendran effected the first breakthrough in the 13th over.

It was a length ball and as Ahmadzai shaped up to drive, he got a slight inside-edge that and it went through to wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu. Ahmadzai made 31 in 39 balls.

Faisal then added 64 runs for the second wicket with Sadat, setting up Afghanistan for a strong total.

However, spin-bowling all-rounder Kanishk Chouhan struck for India at the start of the 25th over as he had Sadat caught at long-off after the batter played a reckless shot. Sadat made 39, but consumed 70 balls for that.

After the departure of Sadat, Faisal found another able ally in Niazai as the duo stitched together a big partnership for the third wicket. Faisal struck 15 fours in all, while Niazai found the fence 12 times and cleared it twice.

Brief scores:

Afghanistan: 310/4 in 50 overs (Faisal Shinozada 110, Uzairullah Niazai not out 101).

