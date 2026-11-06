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Home / Cricket / UK fielder 'Clicky Ponting' who tricked umpires with finger-clicking trick handed 2-year cricket ban

UK fielder 'Clicky Ponting' who tricked umpires with finger-clicking trick handed 2-year cricket ban

He allegedly tricked umpires by clicking his fingers to make the sound of a ball nicking the bat as deliveries were missed and caught by the wicketkeeper

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Reuters
Bengaluru, Updated At : 07:20 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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The English amateur cricketer who went viral for finger-clicking trickery has been handed a two-year suspension from all cricket under the jurisdiction of England and Wales Cricket Board, the North Yorkshire & South Durham Cricket League said on Friday.

The fielder, dubbed “Clicky Ponting” on social media in a nod to former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, allegedly tricked umpires by clicking his fingers to make the sound of a ball nicking the bat as deliveries were missed and caught by the wicketkeeper.

The video footage went viral on social media and made international headlines earlier this year. NYSDL investigated the incident conducting a series of player interviews, written statements, and a review of the footage by a three-person disciplinary panel.

“The player concerned is suspended from all cricket under the ECB’s jurisdiction for two years, from 30 September 2026 to 29 September 2028. This covers playing, coaching, umpiring, scoring and managing junior teams,” the NYSDL said in a statement.

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Additionally, Saltburn Cricket Club, have been fined 300 pounds (USD 402.87) and their 2nd XI has been relegated to Division Three of the NYSDCL and will start the 2027 season with 60-point deduction, the league added.

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