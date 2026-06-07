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Home / Cricket / Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s parents to accompany him to Ireland, England      

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s parents to accompany him to Ireland, England      

The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi was on Saturday included in India's T20I squad after an impressive run in the recent edition of the IPL for Rajasthan Royals

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:43 PM Jun 07, 2026 IST
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. PTI file
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The parents of batting wonder Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are set to accompany him during the national team's tour of Ireland and England, and the BCCI is set to bear their expenses in the UK.

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The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi was on Saturday included in India's T20I squad after an impressive run in the recent edition of the IPL for Rajasthan Royals.

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"The board will look after the expenses as we believe it is crucial for the young boy to have his family around him," a BCCI official told PTI.

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India will tour Ireland for two T20Is to be played on June 26 and 28 in Belfast, before travelling to England for five T20Is and three one-day internationals.

The young left-hander is also a part of India's squad for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.

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Sooryavanshi is currently with the India A side which is set to compete in a one-day tri-series in Sri Lanka, with Afghanistan being the third side.

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