Home / Cricket / Varanasi weavers craft cricket-themed Banarasi sarees for Team India

Varanasi weavers craft cricket-themed Banarasi sarees for Team India

The T20 World Cup final will be played between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday Varanasi

PTI
Varanasi, Updated At : 11:09 AM Mar 08, 2026 IST
Indian cricket team. Image credits/ PTI.
Weavers in Varanasi have prepared 15 special Banarasi sarees themed on cricket, which will be sent as gifts to players of the Indian team after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final.

Laghu Udyog Bharati Kashi province secretary, Sarvesh Srivastava, said the sarees have been uniquely designed with motifs of all the World Cup trophies won by India, along with the respective years.

“The design of the trophy for this year’s T20 World Cup has also been incorporated into the sarees,” he said.

The borders feature special motifs related to cricket, such as bats and balls, while the overall weave follows the traditional Banarasi pattern.

Each saree has been packed separately in decorative boxes, he said, adding that photographs of married players with their wives have been attached to the sarees meant for them, while for unmarried players, their individual photographs have been included.

He said the cost of making each saree ranged between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000, and artisans took around one-and-a-half months to complete a single piece.

“The objective of this initiative is to boost the morale of the Indian cricket team and showcase the art of Banarasi sarees to the country and the world,” Srivastava said.

Meanwhile, prayers were offered for the victory of the Indian team at the Ganga Dwar of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham on Thursday morning.

The T20 World Cup final will be played between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

