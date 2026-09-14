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Home / Cricket / Varun Chakaravarthy ruled out of T20 series against Afghanistan, Asian Games trip too in jeopardy

Varun Chakaravarthy ruled out of T20 series against Afghanistan, Asian Games trip too in jeopardy

Chakaravarthy had recently recovered from a hamstring injury that he suffered on the tour of England in July

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:53 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy had recently recovered from a hamstring injury that he suffered on the tour of England in July. PTI file
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India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was on Monday ruled out of the ongoing T20 series against Afghanistan due to a side strain, making him doubtful for the upcoming Asian Games.

Chakaravarthy had recently recovered from a hamstring injury that he suffered on the tour of England in July. He picked up a wicket in the series opener against Afghanistan that India won comfortably, conceding just 16 runs in his four overs.

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“It is a fresh injury. MRI has revealed that it is a side strain. He is out of the series and looks unlikely for Asian Games,” said a BCCI source.

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The injury management at the Centre of Excellence has come under scanner of late with players getting injured frequently. Chakaravarthy is another example of that trend.

The fresh injury makes Chakaravarthy highly doubtful for the Asian Games beginning on September 19. India will also play a historic T20 against Japan on September 22 before beginning their Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, on September 28.

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Ahead of the series, India pacer Harshit Rana did not recover in time for the Afghanistan series and Asian Games despite being in the original squad subject to fitness. Yash Thakur was named his replacement.

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounders Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar have also recently recovered from injuries.

The second and third T20 against Afghanistan will be played here on Tuesday and Thursday.

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