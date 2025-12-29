DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / Vijay Hazare Trophy: Kohli to play January 6 game for Delhi, says DDCA chief Rohan Jaitley

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Kohli to play January 6 game for Delhi, says DDCA chief Rohan Jaitley

Kohli was in good form in the first two games for Delhi, smashing 131 and 77, respectively

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:14 PM Dec 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi's Virat Kohli during a Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match between Delhi and Gujarat at BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. PTI
Advertisement

Star India batter Virat Kohli will play Delhi’s Vijay Hazare Trophy game against the Railways on January 6 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, DDCA president Rohan Jaitley said on Monday.

Advertisement

The BCCI diktat for all centrally contracted players was to take part in at least two Vijay Hazare games but Kohli wants to play a third match as he gears up for the home series against New Zealand this month.

Advertisement

“As of now, he is playing. Virat have given his availability for three games,” Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) President Rohan Jaitley told PTI.

Advertisement

Kohli was in good form in the first two games for Delhi, smashing 131 and 77, respectively.

In the process, he also became the fastest to 16,000 List A runs by reaching the milestone in his 330th innings, surpassing the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, who touched the landmark in 391 innings.

Advertisement

A BCCI source said that while the Indian ODI squad for the New Zealand series is assembling in Vadodara by January 8, there is a possibility that Kohli might arrive a day earlier and train.

The three-match ODI series against the Black Caps will begin at the same venue on January 11.

Meanwhile, as PTI had reported earlier, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will be rested from the ODIs as per their workload management routine created by the sports science team.

The two will be crucial for India during the home T20 World Cup starting on February 7.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts