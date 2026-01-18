Virat Kohli completes 54th ODI ton in third match against New Zealand

Virat Kohli hit a record-extending 54th century in One-Day Internationals against New Zealand to hold India together in the third and final match of the series here on Sunday.

The batting superstar, who had missed the milestone in the first ODI of the series in Vadodara when he fell for 93, brought up his ton with a single off Zak Foulkes on the final ball of the 40th over.

Kohli cracked eight fours and two sixes and brought up his century on the 91st ball of his innings.

Kohli dropped anchor at one end and remained persistent in a tough run-chase on a benign wicket where India had slipped to 71 for four at one stage after New Zealand posted 337 for eight.

Kohli led India's revival with a robust 88-run stand for the fifth wicket with Nitish Reddy (53).