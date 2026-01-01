DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Who earned more in 2025?

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Who earned more in 2025?

While Kohli topped the earnings chart with Rs 250-300 crore, Rohit Sharma wasn't far behind, earning Rs 150-180 crore

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:48 AM Jan 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

The year 2025 was a stellar one for Indian cricket, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leading the charge. While Kohli topped the earnings chart with Rs 250-300 crore, Rohit Sharma wasn't far behind, earning Rs 150-180 crore.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli's earnings breakdown:

Advertisement

  • BCCI Contract: Rs 7 crore
  • IPL Salary (RCB): Rs 21 crore
  • Brand Endorsements: Rs 200 crore+ (MRF, PUMA, Audi, Myntra, Hero, Flipkart etc.)
  • Total: Rs 250-300 crore

Rohit Sharma is also a major brand endorser, working with companies like CEAT, ADIDAS, IIFL Finance, Jio Cinema, Hublot, and Nissan, earning crores from these partnerships.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma's earnings breakdown:

  • BCCI Contract: Rs 7 crore
  • IPL Salary (Mumbai Indians): Rs 16.3 crore
  • Brand Endorsements: Rs 50-60 crore (CEAT, ADIDAS, IIFL Finance, etc.)
  • Total: Rs 150-180 crore

Kohli's impressive ODI performance, scoring 653 runs, and hitting back-to-back centuries against South Africa, contributed to his earnings. Rohit, despite retiring from Tests and T20Is, excelled in ODIs, setting records and scoring tons in Australia and South Africa.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts