Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Who earned more in 2025?

The year 2025 was a stellar one for Indian cricket, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leading the charge. While Kohli topped the earnings chart with Rs 250-300 crore, Rohit Sharma wasn't far behind, earning Rs 150-180 crore.

Virat Kohli's earnings breakdown:

BCCI Contract: Rs 7 crore

IPL Salary (RCB): Rs 21 crore

Brand Endorsements: Rs 200 crore+ (MRF, PUMA, Audi, Myntra, Hero, Flipkart etc.)

Total: Rs 250-300 crore

Rohit Sharma is also a major brand endorser, working with companies like CEAT, ADIDAS, IIFL Finance, Jio Cinema, Hublot, and Nissan, earning crores from these partnerships.

Rohit Sharma's earnings breakdown:

BCCI Contract: Rs 7 crore

IPL Salary (Mumbai Indians): Rs 16.3 crore

Brand Endorsements: Rs 50-60 crore (CEAT, ADIDAS, IIFL Finance, etc.)

Total: Rs 150-180 crore

Kohli's impressive ODI performance, scoring 653 runs, and hitting back-to-back centuries against South Africa, contributed to his earnings. Rohit, despite retiring from Tests and T20Is, excelled in ODIs, setting records and scoring tons in Australia and South Africa.