DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / Washington ruled out of T20I series against New Zealand; Bishnoi, Iyer added to squad         

Washington ruled out of T20I series against New Zealand; Bishnoi, Iyer added to squad         

Seasoned batter Shreyas Iyer has been drafted in for the first three T20Is against the Kiwis after Tilak Varma was ruled out because of a side strain

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:04 PM Jan 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Shreyas Iyer. PTI file
Advertisement

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was on Friday added to India's T20I squad for the five-match series against New Zealand in place of injured all-rounder Washington Sundar, who will miss the rubber starting January 21 in Nagpur.

Advertisement

Seasoned batter Shreyas Iyer, too, has been drafted in for the first three T20Is against the Kiwis after Tilak Varma was ruled out because of a side strain.

Advertisement

"The all-rounder (Washington) has been ruled out of the upcoming IDFC First Bank T20I series against New Zealand. The Men's Selection Committee has named Ravi Bishnoi as his replacement," the BCCI said in a release.

Advertisement

Bishnoi has taken 61 wickets from 42 T20Is, the last of which came against England in February 2025.

"Washington Sundar underwent scans after reporting an acute onset discomfort in his lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on January 11," the BCCI added.

Advertisement

Washington will now head to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for recuperation.

"This was followed by an in-person consultation with an expert. He has been diagnosed with a side strain and has been advised rest for a few days, following which he will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for further management of his injury," it added.

India's updated T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravi Bishnoi.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts