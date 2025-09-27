Wasim Akram backs Pakistan to ride on momentum but terms India favourites in Asia Cup final  

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has tipped India as favourites to land the Asia Cup title, but he urged Salman Agha’s men to carry the confidence and momentum from the win over Bangladesh in the Super 4s into Sunday’s final.

Advertisement

Pakistan defended a modest target of 136 against Bangladesh on Thursday to set up a final date against India.

“I hope so (Pakistan’s bowling comes to the fore on Sunday too), and look, it’s an India-Pakistan game. India definitely is favourite on Sunday,” Akram told reporters in a recent interaction.

Advertisement

“But you guys have seen, cricket lovers have seen, I have seen, anything can happen in this format. One good innings, one spell can change the course of the game.

“Pakistan team should take this confidence, this momentum to Sunday and back themselves and play sensible cricket,” he added.

Advertisement

The left-arm pace great said Pakistan can test India’s middle-order if their new-ball attack delivers early breakthroughs especially by seeing the back of openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma.

Gill and Abhishek had stitched a 105-run partnership in the Super 4s match against Pakistan on September 21.

“Ideally, a couple of early wickets, especially Abhishek and Gill, that can definitely put India on a back-foot. It should be a close game and I hope in the end, the best team will win,” he added.

The final in Dubai will be the first-ever India-Pakistan summit clash in the 41-year history of Asia Cup, adding another chapter to cricket’s most intense rivalry.