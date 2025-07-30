DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / WCL semifinal: Indian Champions refuse to play against Pakistan keeping sentiments in mind

WCL semifinal: Indian Champions refuse to play against Pakistan keeping sentiments in mind

EasyMyTrip, top sponsor of WCL, say they cannot support the event
article_Author
PTI
Birmingham, Updated At : 05:08 PM Jul 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
India Champions start practice ahead of WCL 2025. ANI Photo
Advertisement

India have refused to play against arch-rivals Pakistan in the semifinals of the Wold Championship of Legends here on Thursday, citing the nation’s stand against any bilateral sporting ties with the neighbouring country after the gruesome Pahalagam terror attack.

Advertisement

The Indian team which includes legends like Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina among others have already expressed their unwillingness to play against Pakistan following the terror attack and the subsequent ‘Operation Sindoor’ launched by India.

India took a similar stand like they did in the group-stage match against Pakistan earlier in the tournament.

Advertisement

In that game, several top former India cricketers had refused to play against Pakistan in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

India were set to play Pakistan in the semi-final of the tournament on Thursday at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

Advertisement

EasyMyTrip, a top sponsor of the league, has already made its position on the Indo-Pak match clear.

“We applaud Team India @India_Champions for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends, you’ve made the nation proud. However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game, Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand,” the travel-tech company’s co-founder Nishant Pitti wrote on his ‘X’ handle.

“@EaseMyTrip, we stand with India. We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism. The people of India have spoken and we hear them. EaseMyTrip will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL.”

“Some things are bigger than sport. Nation first business later Always,” he added.

India Champions advanced to the semifinals of the ongoing World Championship of Legends after defeating West Indies Champions in just 13.2 overs in their last group match on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts