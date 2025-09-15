We stand by victims of Pahalgam terror attack, dedicate win to Indian armed forces: Surya

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday dedicated the Indian team's thumping seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup to the country's armed forces and said that his side stands with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Suryakumar made the remarks after his team completed its second consecutive win in the tournament, this time against the traditional rivals in their first face-off on a cricket ground since the dastardly attack and the ensuing 'Operation Sindoor' by India on terror infrastructure across the border in May.

"I think it's a perfect occasion and taking the time out, we stand by with the victims of the families of Pahalgam terror attack and we express our solidarity," Suryakumar told the broadcaster after the match here.

"Also the most important thing for me, we want to dedicate today's win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery and hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground, whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile," he added.

The Indian team players were not seen shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts after the match as teams usually do after the conclusion of a contest.

There was also no handshake between the two captains — Suryakumar and Pakistan's Salman Agha — during the coin toss as they handed over their respective team sheets to match referee Andy Pycroft from Zimbabwe and spoke with broadcaster and former India player Ravi Shastri.

Agha did not turn up for the presentation ceremony and their head coach, Mike Hesson, later told the media that the former's absence was a "cause and effect after what happened" after the match.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar, who also turned 35 on Sunday, said the win was a "return gift" to the country, as India did not have to break a sweat in brushing aside Pakistan.

Chasing 128, India got over the line with seven wickets and 35 balls to spare.

"I feel it's a great feeling and it's a perfect return gift to India," said Suryakumar after a few fans sang for him before he spoke with the broadcaster.

When asked if it was something that he had planned from before, Suryakumar said, "No, it actually keeps running in your mind when you think about it because it's a human tendency when you're coming here playing a game like this. You definitely want to win it and when you win it, you always have something ready."

Suryakumar added that he was pleased to have finished the game for India, with a six off Sufiyan Muqeem.

"This is one box which I always wanted to tick, (that to) stay there till the end and it was the need of the hour today and (I) loved to stay not out till the end," he said.

Asked about using spinners early on, the India skipper said he is just continuing with the tone set by the team, which won the Champions Trophy here in February.

"That's what happened a few months back, our team which won the Champions Trophy, they set the tone. I am always a fan of spinners because they control the game in the middle and post powerplay, I think all the spinners, they were amazing," he said.

Kuldeep Yadav, who returned 4-0-18-3 and was adjudged the Player of the Match, said he did not have any specific plans for the Pakistan batters.

"You just have to think (as per) who's batting on the crease and react to what they're doing and what their strength is. I had my plans and I just executed them," he said.

Kuldeep said there is still a lot of improvement that needs to be done in his bowling.

"I need to really work on my bowling. Sometimes I feel that I try too many variations, but I have to learn day by day and game by game. I think there's a lot of room for improvement," he said.