Wellalage rejoins Sri Lanka squad after father’s demise, available for Super Four clash  

Sri Lankan all-rounder Dunith Wellalage will be available for selection in their Asia Cup Super Four match against Bangladesh on Saturday after rejoining the squad following the demise of his father.

Wellalage’s father, Suranga, died of a heart attack at the age of 54 on Thursday night, the same day the 22-year-old left-arm spinner featured in Sri Lanka’s Group B league game against Afghanistan here.

The youngster was informed of the tragedy only after the match and flew back to Colombo on the earliest available flight. He returned to the UAE on Friday night, accompanied by team manager Mahinda Halangode.

“Sri Lanka will begin its Super Four stage campaign of the ongoing tournament tomorrow against Bangladesh in the UAE. Wellalage will be available for selection for the game,” Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement on Friday night.

Following the clash against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka will face Pakistan on September 23 and India on September 26.

Against Afghanistan, Wellalage bowled four overs, conceding 49 runs and dismissing Ibrahim Zadran in what was his fifth T20I appearance.

Sri Lanka won the match by six wickets, with wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis scoring an unbeaten 74 off 52 balls.

Wellalage has represented Sri Lanka in 31 ODIs and five T20Is so far.