DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Cricket / Wellalage rejoins Sri Lanka squad after father’s demise, available for Super Four clash  

Wellalage rejoins Sri Lanka squad after father’s demise, available for Super Four clash  

Wellalage’s father, Suranga, died of a heart attack at the age of 54
article_Author
PTI
Dubai, Updated At : 11:37 AM Sep 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dunith Wellalage. ANI file
Advertisement

Sri Lankan all-rounder Dunith Wellalage will be available for selection in their Asia Cup Super Four match against Bangladesh on Saturday after rejoining the squad following the demise of his father.

Advertisement

Wellalage’s father, Suranga, died of a heart attack at the age of 54 on Thursday night, the same day the 22-year-old left-arm spinner featured in Sri Lanka’s Group B league game against Afghanistan here.

The youngster was informed of the tragedy only after the match and flew back to Colombo on the earliest available flight. He returned to the UAE on Friday night, accompanied by team manager Mahinda Halangode.

Advertisement

“Sri Lanka will begin its Super Four stage campaign of the ongoing tournament tomorrow against Bangladesh in the UAE. Wellalage will be available for selection for the game,” Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement on Friday night.

Following the clash against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka will face Pakistan on September 23 and India on September 26.

Advertisement

Against Afghanistan, Wellalage bowled four overs, conceding 49 runs and dismissing Ibrahim Zadran in what was his fifth T20I appearance.

Sri Lanka won the match by six wickets, with wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis scoring an unbeaten 74 off 52 balls.

Wellalage has represented Sri Lanka in 31 ODIs and five T20Is so far.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts