West Bengal, North East reach CISCE Under-19 cricket championship semis

The second day of the 7th CISCE Under-19 National Cricket Championship 2026, hosted by Adarsh Schools, Karnal, witnessed competitive action as young cricketers from across the country continued their campaign in the tournament.

The 14 participating teams have been divided into four pools, with league matches being played across two grounds. Wednesday's matches saw teams from Maharashtra, Bihar-Jharkhand, Karnataka-Goa, West Bengal, North East, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry-Andaman and Nicobar Islands in action.

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At the end of the league stage so far, West Bengal from Pool A and North East from Pool D have secured their places in the semi-finals.

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Directors of Adarsh Schools, Mansimar Singh and Anna, encouraged the young players and applauded their efforts.

“It is an honour we are hosting this prestigious tournament in Karnal. I appeal to all players to play all the games with spirit,” said Mansimar Singh.

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Anna also urged the players to approach their matches with dedication and determination.

“Victory and loss are two different parts of a coin,” she said.

The tournament brings together young cricketers representing different states and regions, with the remaining teams continuing their league-stage campaign.